Bay Area actor Rich Ting's new role honors his Japanese heritage

“Law and Order" and the "Chicago" series are popular NBC franchises created by Dick Wolf. On Thursday, Jan. 9, Wolf Entertainment will launch its first-ever streaming show with a Bay Area actor as one of its stars.

Born in Southern California, Rich Ting was raised in the Bay Area. His latest role has a personal connection to him.

Ting plays Tyson "Koi" Koyama in Dick Wolf's "On Call," a production under Universal Television and NBC Universal brand.

The name pays tribute to Ting's mother and his Japanese heritage.

"Koyama being my mother's maiden name is everything," Ting said. "She's my number one fan. Tyson, the first name, is my mom's maltipoo that passed a few years. Koi, which is my nickname I go by in the show, is literally my cousin, John Koyama. He's basically the reason I got into the industry 19 years ago."

"I'm a mama's boy, so I finally get to show and put her family's name on the map," Ting added.

Ting said show co-creator Tim Walsh wanted him to choose the name – something Ting says never happens.

"At this level, unless I'm creating the show myself and I'm producing and writing, it never happens, especially in my experience as an Asian American actor in Hollywood," he said.

"On Call" debuts on Amazon Prime on Jan. 9.