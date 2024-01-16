Richmond couple killed in suspected DUI crash in Southern California

A husband and wife from Richmond were killed in a crash involving a suspected drunk driver in Southern California last weekend.

The crash happened early Saturday on Interstate 5 outside of San Diego.

Jose Lozano and his wife Luz Duran Rios were headed to the Tijuana airport for a trip to Cabo San Lucas to celebrate her birthday.

Together, they leave behind six children and eight grandchildren.

One of their sons, Jose Ramirez, said his mother was a devoted family woman who immigrated to the United States with her two children for a better life.

"People always had their differences, but mom was able to set them aside and just show people hard work pays off, being passionate, being the person you are, just showing love," Ramirez said. "Everyone just remembers her for her energy."

Ramirez also said his stepfather was the only father he's ever known.

A 28-year-old woman is in custody facing charges including driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter.