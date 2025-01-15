Rickey Henderson

Rickey Henderson's celebration of life to take place at Oakland Arena

By NBC Bay Area staff

A celebration of life for Athletics legend Rickey Henderson will be held Feb. 1 at Oakland Arena, the team announced Wednesday.

The event, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., is open to the public. Ticket registration starts on Jan. 20.

Henderson, the brash speedster who shattered stolen base records and redefined baseball’s leadoff position, died on Dec. 20. He was 65.

Known as baseball’s “Man of Steal,” Henderson had a lengthy list of accolades and accomplishments over his nomadic 25-year career — an MVP, 10 All-Star selections, two World Series titles and a Gold Glove award.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

