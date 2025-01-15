Rickey Henderson's celebration of life to take place at Oakland Arena

A celebration of life for Athletics legend Rickey Henderson will be held Feb. 1 at Oakland Arena, the team announced Wednesday.
The event, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m., is open to the public. Ticket registration starts on Jan. 20.
Rickey Henderson's Celebration of Life 💛— Athletics (@Athletics) January 15, 2025
Ticket registration starts Monday, 1/20. pic.twitter.com/KripnN87vj
Henderson, the brash speedster who shattered stolen base records and redefined baseball’s leadoff position, died on Dec. 20. He was 65.
Known as baseball’s “Man of Steal,” Henderson had a lengthy list of accolades and accomplishments over his nomadic 25-year career — an MVP, 10 All-Star selections, two World Series titles and a Gold Glove award.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.