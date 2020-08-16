River Fire in Monterey County Burns 500 Acres, Prompts Evacuations

A fire caused by a lightning strike early Sunday morning near the unincorporated Monterey County community of Pine Canyon had burned about 500 acres by 6 p.m. Sunday, and was 10% contained, Cal Fire reported.

Four firefighters have suffered heat-related injuries helping fight the River Fire, which was first reported shortly after 3 a.m. near Toro Peak. Cal Fire responded with air and ground units, with about 260 firefighters at the scene Sunday evening.

Evacuations have been ordered in the area, including along Pine Canyon Road, Parker Road, Laurel Lane and Trimble Hill Lane. An evacuation advisory covers areas including Mt. Toro Access Road and San Benancio Road from Troy Lane to Corral de Tierra, including Corral del Cielo Road, Lucie Lane and Covie Lane.

Approximately 30 structures are threatened as of Sunday evening, Cal Fire said, but had yet been destroyed.