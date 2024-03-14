SFO-bound United Airlines flight experiences mechanical issues

United Airlines officials reported another mechanical issue aboard a flight to San Francisco Thursday.

According to officials, United Airlines flight 1816 took off from Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport at 5:30 a.m.

Just before landing in SFO at 7:30 a.m. local time, the United Airbus experienced a hydraulic leak. It was able to land safely.

Thursday’s incident was just another in a string of recent mechanical problems on United airplanes.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

On Mar. 7, a Japan-bound United flight out of SFO was diverted to Los Angeles after a wheel fell off during takeoff.

Then on Mar. 8, in passengers had to be evacuated from a United Airlines plane in Houston after it rolled off a runway during landing and got stuck in the grass.

Also on Mar. 8, a United flight to Mexico City from SFO was diverted to LAX because of a hydraulics issue.

Last Monday, a United flight headed to SFO from Sydney, Australia had to turn around midflight after fluid was seen spewing out from the right rear landing gear.

All of the incidents are now under investigation, and it has some aviation experts questioning their connection to the San Francisco airport.