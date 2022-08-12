Longtime San Francisco Club Worries Proposed Bike Lane May Hurt Business

A popular San Francisco club is worried that a suggestion to create a safer space for bicyclists could put a big dent in their business.

Ramona Downey is one of the owners of rock club Bottom of the Hill, located in the San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood. The club has played host to its fair share of celebrity bands including the Bay Area’s own Green Day.

But Downey isn’t exactly having the time of her life after learning that some local residents are pushing for a protected bike lane in front of her business.

That would mean new barriers and less parking, in the exact place where club goers are dropped off and bands unload their equipment. “

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

They have drum sets and amps. All of that needs to come through the front door,” she said.

Right now, it’s just a proposal by a neighborhood group, calling for protected bike lanes along several blocks of 17th Street.

But Downey told NBC Bay Area Friday that she worries that a change on her block could seriously hurt her business.

The SFMTA is working on improvements to the street but, so far, say they've got no specific plans regarding this bike lane proposal.

Bike advocates said that a dedicated lane would provide a lot more safety for riders on this very busy street.

“Truly adding a physical barrier to separate the person riding to the person driving in their car,” said Nesrine Majzoub with the San Francisco Bicycle Association

For now, the SFMTA said nothing will happen before a bigger discussion in the fall. Business owners like Downey hope the agency will consider the impact on businesses… as well as cyclists.