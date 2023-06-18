San Francisco church hosts its first ever ‘Drag Queen Bible Story Hour'

People came to Calvary Presbyterian Church in San Francisco Sunday for a “Drag Queen Bible Story Hour.”

Organizers were hoping to provide a different perspective after some of the push back that has occurred around the country around drag performances.

Reverend Victor Floyd said it was a first for the church.

“We’re hoping to offer a little balance to all of the hateful rhetoric that is out in the country and especially from churches and politicians, who are using churches and using trans people and drag queens as their props,” he said.

Floyd added that not everyone supported the church hosting the event.

Recently, a drag event in the South Bay also drew some pushback online.

Events like the Drag Queen Bible Story Hour comes as lawmakers in states across the country have introduced bills to restrict LGBTQ rights.

