SF Jazz Club Owner Criticizes Fire, Police Over Break-in Response

The owner of a San Francisco jazz club says the city's fire and police departments failed to protect his business following an overnight break-in.

Thieves broke into the Black Cat on Eddy Street early Tuesday morning.

Police and fire crews responded, but the club's owner said they just taped a plastic shade over a broken window and left.

After that, more thieves broke into the club, stealing items over the course of several more hours.

NBC Bay Area reached out to the city agencies for comment but did not immediately hear back.