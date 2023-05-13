San Francisco

San Francisco Mayor London Breed Responds to Banko Brown Case

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is now breaking her silence about the shooting of Banko Brown during a confrontation at a Walgreens.

Brown, a black trans man was shot by a Walgreens security guard last month. His death has sparked demands for video evidence to be released.

Breed is calling the killing a tragedy, also while supporting District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

The mayor told the San Francisco Chronicle the following: “I understand the sensitivity of investigations and expect the DA and SFPD to deliver a thorough, fair and transparent investigation.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Previously, Jenkins said no charges would be filed because the evidence shows the shooting was a case of self-defense.

San Francisco May 9

SF Supes Pass Resolution Calling for Release of Walgreens Shooting Footage

San Francisco May 7

Banko Brown Supporters Hold SF Rally, Demand DA to Release Video Footage of Incident

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoLondon Breed
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us