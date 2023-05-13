San Francisco Mayor London Breed Responds to Banko Brown Case

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is now breaking her silence about the shooting of Banko Brown during a confrontation at a Walgreens.

Brown, a black trans man was shot by a Walgreens security guard last month. His death has sparked demands for video evidence to be released.

Breed is calling the killing a tragedy, also while supporting District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

The mayor told the San Francisco Chronicle the following: “I understand the sensitivity of investigations and expect the DA and SFPD to deliver a thorough, fair and transparent investigation.”

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Previously, Jenkins said no charges would be filed because the evidence shows the shooting was a case of self-defense.