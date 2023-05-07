Banko Brown Supporters Hold SF Rally, Demand DA to Release Video Footage of Incident

Supporters of Banko Brown held a rally and march Sunday as they demand the release of video footage of the deadly encounter at a San Francisco Walgreens.

Friends, family and supporters of Brown said they want San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to re-examine her decision not to file charges against a security guard, who allegedly shot and killed Brown.

Last week, dozens of people spoke at a county supervisors meeting, demanding justice and the release of any videos. Protesters said their doubt in the system has only grown.

“I think the DA's office has been behaving really suspiciously. Like trying to say that saying Banko Brown was armed and then, saying he was not armed,” said San Francisco resident Natalie Hrizi. “I think not releasing the tapes is creating a climate of conspiracy when they should just release it and we should know, the family should know, everyone should know.”

After the rally, demonstrators marched to San Francisco City Hall.

Last week, Jenkins said no charges would be filed because the evidence shows it was a case of self-defense.