Pacific Heights mansion going for $38 million is San Francisco's most expensive home on the market

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco's most expensive home is now on the market.

The historic home on Broadway, in the city's Pacific Heights neighborhood, is now listed for $38 million.

The property is the former estate of philanthropists George "Fritz" Jr. and Lucy Jewett, a couple known for hosting high-profile politicians and socialites. The couple's son listed the home after his mother's death last year.

Listing agents said the home, which was built in 1987 and features panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay, is on the same street where another home sold at a historic prices of $43.5 million in 2021.

Sep 1, 2022

