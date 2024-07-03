San Francisco

Police standoff closes roads in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Some roads were closed in San Francisco Wednesday as officers were in a standoff with a person.

The incident happened at a home in the area of 14th and Buena Vista streets.

According to the San Francisco Sheriff's Department, their deputies were trying to serve an eviction when a single gunshot was fired.

They added that no one was hurt and the Sheriff's Department's crisis team were trying to get the person inside the home to surrender peacefully.

San Francisco police told NBC Bay Area on Wednesday that their officers also responded to the area to assist the San Francisco Sheriff's Department on their investigation.

The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management posted on social media that there were traffic delays and are asking the public to take alternate routes.

No other details were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

