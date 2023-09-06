Police in standoff with armed suspect in San Francisco

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Eddy and Franklin streets while officers respond to a report of a person with a gun.

The San Francisco Police Department received the report of the armed person at 12:22 p.m. Wednesday near the Fillmore District area. Officers later found the person, who was in a vehicle and had a gun, police said.

The suspect has not responded to officers' attempts to communicate.

Hostage and crisis negotiators are also on scene working with police to communicate with the suspect.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

No other information was immediately available.