San Francisco

Police in standoff with armed suspect in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

SFPD3
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Eddy and Franklin streets while officers respond to a report of a person with a gun.

The San Francisco Police Department received the report of the armed person at 12:22 p.m. Wednesday near the Fillmore District area. Officers later found the person, who was in a vehicle and had a gun, police said.

The suspect has not responded to officers' attempts to communicate.

Hostage and crisis negotiators are also on scene working with police to communicate with the suspect.

No other information was immediately available.

San Francisco
