Body found in San Francisco Bay identified as Netflix software engineer

A Netflix software engineer from San Jose who went missing last month has been found dead, officials said Wednesday.

The family of 22-year-old Yohanes Kidane said he was last seen on August 14 getting into an Uber in front of his apartment in San Jose.

An unresponsive person was found Tuesday floating in the San Francisco bay near the Golden Gate Bridge, according to the Marin County Sheriff's Office. The coroner later confirmed the person was Kidane.

According to Kidane's family, his phone’s last location was the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco and remained there on Monday night. His phone, wallet, keys, and backpack were later found near the Welcome Center.

Family members previously told NBC Bay Area Kidane was a recent grad of Cornell University and had just moved to the Bay Area to start his job at Netflix.