Pride month celebrations continue in San Francisco with a parade and more community events this weekend.

Here's a breakdown on what to expect and know before heading out to the celebration grounds.

When will San Francisco Pride celebrations take place?

The celebrations will take place on Saturday, June 29, and Sunday, June 30. Gates open at 11 a.m. on both days.

What time is the Pride parade happening?

The San Francisco Pride parade will start at 10:30 a.m. Sunday on Market Street near Beale Street, and will continue to the Civic Center. The parade is expected to last about four hours.

Which streets will be closed during the parade?

At 6 a.m. the following streets will be closed. Note traffic on cross streets will be allowed to continue, subject o delays, except when parade units are crossing the intersections.

Beale Street from Market to Folsom streets

Main Street from Market to Folsom streets

Spear Street from Market to Folsom streets

Steuart Street from Market to Folsom streets

Market Street from Beale to Steuart streets

At 9 a.m. Market Street from Steuart Street to Van Ness Avenue will be closed for the parade. All intersections will be closed to cross traffic during the parade.

Mission Street between the Embarcadero and Van Ness Avenue will be posted as “Tow Away/No Parking” and will be restricted to transit, taxis and bicycles only. Both Van Ness Avenue and the Embarcadero will be open for through traffic.

Where will Pride celebrations be held in San Francisco?

The Celebration festival at Civic Center Plaza will be held from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. A ticketed Pride for Breakfast event is also scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday.

There will be other stations and scheduled events in the area. View the map below for a breakdown of the stations and how to enter the celebration grounds.

Visit sfpride.org for more information.

What streets are closed during the Pride festival?

Here's a breakdown from police of road closures during Pride festivities in San Francisco:

9 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, to 9 a.m. Tuesday, July 2: Grove Street between Polk and Larkin streets from

7 p.m. Thursday, June 27, to 6 a.m. Monday, July 1: Fulton Street between Hyde and Larkin streets; Dr. Carlton B. Goodlett Place between Grove and McAllister streets; Larkin Street between McAllister and Market streets; Grove Street (westbound traffic lanes only) between Larkin and Hyde streets

9 a.m. Friday, June 28, to 6 a.m. Monday, July 1: Grove Street between Van Ness Avenue and Hyde Street

8 p.m. Friday, June 28, to 6 a.m. Monday, July 1: Dr. Tom Waddell Place (Lech Walesa) between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street

8 p.m. Friday, June 28, to 6 a.m. Monday, July 1: Polk Street between Grove and Market streets; McAllister Street between Van Ness Avenue and Leavenworth Street; Hyde Street between McAllister and Grove streets; Continuum Place from Golden Gate Avenue to Terminus; Elm Street between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street; Golden Gate Avenue between Van Ness Avenue and Leavenworth Street; Hyde Street between Turk and McAllister streets; Larkin Street between Turk and McAllister streets; Polk Street between Turk and McAllister streets; Redwood Street between Polk Street and Van Ness Avenue

12:01 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 30: Leavenworth Street between McAllister and Market streets

6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 30: Market Street between 8th and 9th streets

What is this year's theme?

This year's theme for San Francisco Pride is "Beacon of Love."

Is there a bag policy at SF Pride?

SF Pride's website says celebration grounds will allow bags that comply with the following:

Totally clear plastic vinyl or PV and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12.”

Small clutch bags, which cannot exceed 4.5” x 6.5” in size, with or without a handle.

Fanny packs/crossbody bags, which cannot exceed 12” x 6” x 4.”

Please note all bags and belongings being brought onto celebration grounds are subject to search, officials said.

What items are banned from SF Pride celebrations?

The SF Pride website says bags should not have buckles, grommets/hardware or decor that conceals any part of the bag's contents.

Here's a list of items that are not permitted: