San Francisco

San Francisco Pride Parade draws large crowds

By NBC Bay Area staff and The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pride month celebrations continued in San Francisco Sunday as a large crowd attended the city's Pride Parade.

The San Francisco Pride parade went down on Market Street from Embarcadero to the celebration at Civic Center.

Parades in New York, Chicago and San Francisco are among events that roughly 400 Pride organizations across the U.S. are holding this year, with many focused specifically on the rights of transgender people.

This year's theme for San Francisco Pride is "Looking back and moving forward."

San Francisco's Pride Parade, one of the largest and best known LGBTQ+ celebrations in the United States, drew tens of thousands of spectators to the city Sunday.

The event, kicked off by the group Dykes on Bikes, featured dozens of colorful floats, some carrying strong messages against the wave of anti-transgender legislation in statehouses across the country.

Organizers told the San Francisco Chronicle that this year’s theme emphasized activism. The parade included the nation’s first drag laureate, D’Arcy Drollinger.

“When we walk through the world more authentic and more fabulous, we inspire everyone,” Drollinger said at a breakfast before the parade.

Along Market Street, House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Rep. Adam Schiff of Burbank were spotted riding together.

The Associated Press contributed to the report.

