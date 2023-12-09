San Francisco

Community comes together to support SF street vendors affected by temporary ban with buyout event

By NBC Bay Area staff

There was a show of support Saturday for San Francisco street vendors who are hurting after a temporary ban.

The owner of local clothing store "Made in the City" organized Saturday’s vendor buyout event in front of his business.

People were invited to come out to the Mission to support sidewalk vendors who are struggling to make ends meet after a 90-day ban on their businesses.

The city enacted the ban to try to curb violent and illegal activity.

Now, vendors with legal permits are trying to push back and community members are lending their support.

“My grandfather came here from Nicaragua,” said event organizer Vince Mavutas. “One of his side hustles was selling stuff, especially during this time of year. I thought how can we use our platform to assist with that?’

The 90-day ban started two weeks ago and is set to end in February.

