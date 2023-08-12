maui wildfires

San Francisco organizations show support for people impacted by Maui wildfires

The local hospitality industry, as well as musicians, are getting behind efforts to raise money for survivors

By Keith Burbank | Bay City News

A relief campaign has been started in San Francisco for the victims of the wildfires on the island of Maui, according to several groups, which kicked off the campaign Saturday. 

Residents and others can donate to the Hawaii Community Foundation Maui Strong Fund, which was created to provide resources for disaster preparedness, response and recovery. 

The San Francisco Chamber of Commerce is coordinating the relief campaign following the devastating fires in the community of Lahaina that have killed 80 people, Maui County officials said on Saturday.

Fires also burned elsewhere and Lahaina has widespread damage from the fires, the officials said. 

"We all felt solidarity with the businesses on Front Street in Lahaina," said San Francisco Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Rodney Fong. 

Other organizations helping with the campaign are official tourism site San Francisco Travel, the Hotel Council of San Francisco, the Golden Gate Restaurant Association and the Union Square Alliance. 

"We wanted a unified and heartfelt message to our friends in the hospitality industry in Maui," Fong said. 

Local leaders are giving shoutouts and making calls for donations Saturday to the thousands expected at the Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco and to concertgoers in Union Square.

Donations can be made with a credit card online.

Donors can dedicate their gift, remain anonymous or donate on behalf of an organization. 

"SF has pulled together as quickly as possible to help our brothers and sisters in Maui," said David Perry, a spokesperson for the San Francisco effort. 

