One person is in the hospital and one person displaced after a two-alarm residential fire in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco early Friday morning.

UPDATE FIRE CONTAINED - 1 DOG RESCUED 1 ADULT RESCUED - 1 ADULT DISPLACED - UNDER INVESTIGATION Two-Alarm Residential Fire (North Beach, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/PKb8BNMuEE — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 31, 2020

The San Francisco Fire Department announced in a tweet around 3 a.m. that the fire had been contained and the cause under investigation.

A dog was also rescued.

No other information is immediately available.