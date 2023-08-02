San Francisco celebrates 150th anniversary of the cable car

San Francisco on Wednesday is celebrating the 150th anniversary of the first cable car, which has served as one of the city's enduring symbols and tourist attractions through the years.

On Aug. 2, 1873, inventor Andrew Hallidie gripped an underground cable that pulled his small railcar along Clay Street, down Nob Hill and up again.

Mayor London Breed, Rep. Nancy Pelosi and many other city dignitaries participated in a formal ceremony honoring the history of the cable car as well as the very first female grip person, Fanny Barnes.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full story in the video above.