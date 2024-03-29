54 arrested in massive drug bust across SF's Tenderloin

San Francisco police made 54 arrests, including dozens of wanted fugitives, while seizing 600 grams of narcotics on Wednesday, during a multi-agency operation in the Tenderloin, chief Bill Scott announced Friday.

"Illegal activity will not be tolerated in and around the Tenderloin. We will be out in force making arrests for as long as it takes," Scott said, in a statement.

Of the 54 people arrested, 34 allegedly had outstanding warrants. Police arrested eight people for suspected possession of drugs for sale. Other arrests were related to alleged possession of controlled substances, and possession of stolen property.

Police said these operations, around U.N. Plaza and other targeted areas, will continue for the foreseeable future.

While police partners worked to provide shelter to people in need, officers also issued parking citations, towed vehicles and impounded illegal food vending carts. Abandoned items were removed from public areas, and verbal warnings were given during the operation.