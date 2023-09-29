A look back at the life and career of Bay Area icon Dianne Feinstein

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazing California politician with strong Bay Area ties, has died, according to NBC News sources. She was 90.

Feinstein, who was born and raised in San Francisco, will be remembered as a political powerhouse. She was also the longest-serving U.S. senator from California.

Feinstein attended the Convent of the Sacred Heart High School in San Francisco and attended college at Stanford University.

The first steps in Feinstein’s long and distinguished political career can tell you a lot about what drove her to pursue a life of public service.

After being elected to San Francisco’s Board of Supervisors in 1969, Feinstein quickly became a force and a trailblazer. She was the first woman to serve as the board’s president.

Following the assassinations of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and fellow Supervisor Harvey Milk in 1978, Feinstein was thrust into the role of acting mayor. Her first act was announcing the tragic news to the public. Feinstein was officially elected as the mayor of San Francisco a year later.

After serving two full terms as mayor, Feinstein ran for California governor in 1990 but came up short.

In 1992, she set her sights on Washington and never looked back after becoming the first woman elected to the U.S. senate from the state of California.

There, she earned respect on both sides of the aisle, while becoming the first woman to achieve a variety of accomplishments, including chair of the senate judiciary committee, chair of the senate rules and administration committee, and chair of the senate intelligence committee.

Feinstein was married three times. Her most recent marriage was with investment banker Richard Blum from 1980 until his death in 2022.

Feinstein is survived by her daughter Katherine and her granddaughter Eileen.