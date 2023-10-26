Alcatraz Island

Alcatraz Island marks 50 years as a national park

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

"The Rock" is officially golden. Thursday marked 50 years of tourists visiting Alcatraz Island, the notorious former maximum security federal prison-turned-national park.

NBC Bay Area got an insider's vantage point from a Bay Area author who was raised on the island while her father worked at the prison.

"By and large, it was a wonderful place to grow up. It was what I called a low-crime neighborhood," said Jolene Babyak of Oakland.

Bob Redell has the full story in the video above.

