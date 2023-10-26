Alcatraz Island marks 50 years as a national park

"The Rock" is officially golden. Thursday marked 50 years of tourists visiting Alcatraz Island, the notorious former maximum security federal prison-turned-national park.
NBC Bay Area got an insider's vantage point from a Bay Area author who was raised on the island while her father worked at the prison.
"By and large, it was a wonderful place to grow up. It was what I called a low-crime neighborhood," said Jolene Babyak of Oakland.
