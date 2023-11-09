Fore! Ballpark Back 9 golf course returns to Oracle Park

Avid golfers and novice hackers rejoice as the Ballpark Back 9 course returns to Oracle Park for a second straight year.

The five-day event teed-off Wednesday at the transformed San Francisco Giants home stadium, where the baseball field is now a nine-hole golf course and players take their swings from various spots around the park.

Tickets and more information can be found on the Giants official website.

Bob Redell, armed with an iron and an attitude, takes his best shots in the video above.