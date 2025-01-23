Bay Area native Monica Barbaro gets Oscar nomination

A Bay Area native has received a nomination for one of the top-tier trophies at the 97th Academy Awards, as announced Thursday morning.

Monica Barbaro, a San Francisco native who was raised in Mill Valley, got the Oscar nod in the supporting actress category for her role as Joan Baez in "A Complete Unknown," the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothee Chalamet.

Barbaro is in star-studded company alongside fellow nominees Ariana Grande ("Wicked"), Felicity Jones ("The Brutalist"), Isabella Rossellini ("Conclave") and Zoe Saldana ("Emilia Pérez").

Barbaro graduated from Mt. Tamalpais High School and New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, where she earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in dance, according to her biography on entertainment website IDMb.

Barbaro is classically trained in ballet and has studied modern dance, salsa, flamenco and West African dance, the bio says.

"A Complete Unknown" is the second film Barbaro has appeared in that is up for the best picture Oscar. She played Lt. Natasha "Phoenix" Trace in "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022.

The Academy Awards will air March 2, with Conan O'Brien serving as host.