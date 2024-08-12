San Francisco

No foul play suspected after body found near Outside Lands festival

By Bay City News

The death of a man discovered Sunday afternoon in San Francisco near the Outside Lands music festival does not appear to be related to the event, police said.

Police arrived on Nancy Pelosi Drive around 1:15 p.m. and discovered an unresponsive man lying on the ground, roughly 1.5 miles from the perimeter of the music festival, according to police. Medics declared the man deceased.

A medical examiner arrived at the scene and a preliminary investigation showed no signs of foul play, according to police. However, the investigation is still open and active.

"At this time, there is no evidence to indicate that this is related to this event," said San Francisco Police in a statement released Sunday night.

San Francisco
