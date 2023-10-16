San Francisco

DA Jenkins faces backlash over social media comments tied to Israeli-Hamas war

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins is facing some blistering criticism over her recent comments on a demonstration related to the ongoing Israeli-Hamas war.

In a now-deleted series of social media posts about anti-semetic vandalism in the city, Jenkins angered many in the city's Muslim and Arabic community. 

As NBC Bay Area's Sergio Quintana explains, that anger highlights just how complicated this conflict can be.

Watch his full reports in video player above.  

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoIsrael-Hamas Warbrooke jenkins
