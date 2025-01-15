San Francisco police warn Chinese community against blessing scams

San Francisco police are urging the city's Chinese community to be on alert for blessing scams following several recent cases where criminals stole approximately $374,000 in cash and property from victims.

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said in a statement Tuesday that blessing scam cases, which reportedly began in late November, involve Chinese-speaking perpetrators targeting vulnerable community members.

The swindlers often claim to provide relief from a curse or illness of family members through "purification ceremonies," telling victims to place cash and valuables into a bag to be "blessed."

The victims then are told to open the bag at a later date for the "blessing" to be effective. When they finally open their bags, they find their valuables are switched while the suspects are long gone.

Police said seven women ages ranging from 69 to 79 have been victimized in the city from Nov. 23 to Jan. 2. The Bayview and Central police districts reported two cases each, while the rest happened in the Taraval, Ingleside and Richmond districts.

Scott said similar cases have occurred for years in San Francisco, with criminals often coming to the city around the holidays and Lunar New Year to take advantage of victims.

"These crimes against our most vulnerable community members are unacceptable, and we are working diligently to identify the suspects and bring them to justice," Scott said. "As we continue investigating these crimes, we want our community members to stay vigilant to prevent blessing scams by continuing to talk to one another daily and working with SFPD to report these crimes."

Mayor Daniel Lurie urged Chinese community members to "look out for red flags, report suspicious activity and stay safe."

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins noted that the blessing scams are "not new and are becoming increasingly brazen."

Police recommended the following safety tips against the blessing scam:

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Be aware of strangers

Do not easily believe what strangers say

Keep a distance from strangers

Do not follow strangers anywhere

Do not let strangers touch you

Do not withdraw money at banks with strangers

Do not bring strangers home

Be aware if strangers ask for money

Before withdrawing large sums of money or valuables, tell your family

Authorities are strongly urging anyone confronted by scammers or anyone who knows of an elder who scammers approached to contact police. Chinese community members can use Cantonese, Mandarin or Toisanese to communicate with the police.

Those who need help related to the blessing scam can call (415) 553-0123 and request an officer to take a report. Cantonese speakers can leave tips on a special tip line by calling (415) 553-9212 or (855) 737-3847.

Anonymous tips can also be provided at (415) 575-4444 or by texting a message to TIP411 and starting the message with "SFPD." A San Francisco District Attorney's Office presentation can be requested also at (628) 652-4100 or victimservices@sfgov.org.