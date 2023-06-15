CHP seizes enough fentanyl in SF to kill 2 million people

In its first six weeks of deployment in San Francisco, the California Highway Patrol has seized enough fentanyl to kill all of the city's population nearly three times over, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday.

Last month, Newsom and city officials launched a law enforcement partnership with the CHP and the California National Guard to combat the sale and distribution of fentanyl in key areas of the city, including the Tenderloin neighborhood.

Newsom announced that since their deployment on May 1, CHP officers have seized over 4.2 kilograms of fentanyl in the Tenderloin and surrounding areas, which is enough to kill 2.3 million people.

Officers have also seized a sizable amount of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin, and made 92 arrests related to fentanyl possession, illegal firearm possession, driving under the influence and domestic violence.

Six national guard analysts have also worked to support San Francisco's Fentanyl Task Force and provide analysis and technical support for law enforcement to shut down organized drug dealing operations. Their work includes mapping out crime syndicate networks and reviewing information for agencies to tackle large-scale cases.

"I'm proud of the CHP and CalGuard's lifesaving efforts to shut down the Tenderloin's poison pipeline and hold drug traffickers accountable," Newsom said. "These early results show promise and serve as a call to action: We must do more to clean up San Francisco's streets, help those struggling with substance use, and eradicate fentanyl from our neighborhoods."

The operation builds on Newsom's plan to address the fentanyl and opioid crisis, which includes funneling $1 billion to CalGuard so it can expand its operations.