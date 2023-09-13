Gov. Newsom, Matthew McConaughey, Foo Fighters to highlight Dreamforce Day 2

At Dreamforce on Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be on a panel discussing artificial intelligence and will speak about the future of tech and innovation in the state.

Later Wednesday, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey joins Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff in a session titled "Leading With Trust."

Finally, to wrap up Day 2 of San Francisco's largest conference, Foo Fighters will take the stage at Chase Center and close it out in rocking fashion.

