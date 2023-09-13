Technology

Gov. Newsom, Matthew McConaughey, Foo Fighters to highlight Dreamforce Day 2

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

At Dreamforce on Wednesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be on a panel discussing artificial intelligence and will speak about the future of tech and innovation in the state.

Later Wednesday, Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey joins Salesforce founder and CEO Marc Benioff in a session titled "Leading With Trust."

Finally, to wrap up Day 2 of San Francisco's largest conference, Foo Fighters will take the stage at Chase Center and close it out in rocking fashion.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.

