San Francisco

Dreamforce convention in San Francisco returns to full force following pandemic

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tuesday marked the first day of this year's massive Dreamforce convention in San Francisco, and it's the first time since the pandemic that the gathering does not have any restrictions on the number of attendees.

There are about 40,000 people at the event, making it the biggest convention the city has had in years. It's also a test for a city struggling with heavy criticism over homelessness, open drug use and crime downtown.

The big conversations happening at Dreamforce this year surround artificial intelligence. But what's also important for all of the attendees is how they perceive the city.

"One thing I was impressed with is how they definitely cleaned up prior to the conference," Keegan Otter said. "It looks a lot cleaner than when I've come in the past."

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Outside the convention perimeter, the city seems to have made a concerted effort to make the area around the gathering as inviting as possible for attendees. The closest set of encampments appeared to be a couple blocks away.

Ahead of the convention, Salesforce CEO Marc Bennioff made comments hinting that he'd consider moving the event in the future if the city didn't get a handle on its longtime street struggles.

During his keynote speech Tuesday, he only made a passing comment about safety in the city.

Local

Alameda 28 mins ago

Some Bay Area police agencies say signing bonuses are the key to fixing staffing crises

Napa County 2 hours ago

Cal Fire crews stop forward progress of vegetation fire in Napa County

"We want to say aloha to all of you," he said. "We want to welcome everyone to San Francisco, our home. And we hope that you have a great time here and a safe time."

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us