Fine Dining for Dogs? You Can Now Find That in San Francisco

San Francisco has long been known as a foodie's paradise and now that extends to dogs.
A new restaurant in the city is offering doggie fine dining with everything from $15 doggy treats, to a $75 tasting menu.
It's called Dogue and it's the creative vision of former chef Rahmi Massarweh.
The menu in the Mission District store describes it as a dog "paw-tisserie” and the treats look like they could be served in a French bakery.
Critics have called it an absurd example of excess, but the owner says they're getting great feedback from dog owners worldwide.
“These days, pets are a member of the family. My wife and I don't have children, our dogs we consider to be our animal children. And it's only natural to want to take care of your family,” said Massarweh.
The $75 tasting menu is only available on Sundays and it’s first-come-first-served.
Local
Massarweh says the cafe idea is mostly tongue-in-cheek, saying his main business is the high-end pre-packaged dog food he's been making and selling for years.