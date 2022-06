Two adults and four children were rescued from a structure fire in San Francisco Wednesday.

The incident was reported at 1342 Florida St. around 2:30 p.m.

One adult was transported to the hospital in critical condition. The other adult and the four children were evaluated at the scene and "will be OK," the San Francisco Fire Department said.

The fire was contained before 3 p.m. Firefighters asked everyone avoid the area.

UPDATE: 1 additional adult victim and 4 children are being evaluated and will be okay per #SFFDEMS- Fire is under investigation https://t.co/2d1uFgptSc pic.twitter.com/9EJO7kRIod — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 22, 2022