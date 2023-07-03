Fourth of July

Crews prepare for Fourth of July festivities in San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

San Francisco's Fourth of July fireworks spectacular is one of the biggest shows in the state and crews spent much of Monday assembling the pieces for that mega-celebration.   

Local businesses have high hopes for a big turnout, despite a recent barrage of negative headlines about everything from open drug markets to a business exodus.

