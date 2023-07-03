Crews prepare for Fourth of July festivities in San Francisco

San Francisco's Fourth of July fireworks spectacular is one of the biggest shows in the state and crews spent much of Monday assembling the pieces for that mega-celebration.
Local businesses have high hopes for a big turnout, despite a recent barrage of negative headlines about everything from open drug markets to a business exodus.
NBC Bay Area’s Sergio Quintana has a look at the holiday preps in video player above.
