Funding Approved for Bike Line in San Francisco's Oak Street

The Transportation Authority on Tuesday approved Supervisor Dean Preston's request for $385,000 for the first protected bike lane on Oak Street along the Panhandle, according to an official statement released by the supervisor's office.

The protected bike lane is planned for Oak Street from Schrader to Baker streets and will also include signal timing changes for improved safety of the street for all road users.

The project follows the launch of a bike lane in 2020 on the other side of the Panhandle, along Fell Street.

"People have talked about bike lanes on Fell and Oak for years. Talk is cheap and doesn't save lives. We are trying to get it done, and this initial funding from the TA will help this become a reality," Preston stated in the news release.