Mother of woman found at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco speaks out

The woman found dead inside a duffle bag near the Golden Gate Park entrance was identified as 37-year-old Kelly Koike, who also went by Kelly Brock.

Her mother spoke out from the Castro Valley home where Kelly grew up and where she lived until about four years ago.

“I don’t think it’s a hate crime. I do know she would go to extremes from nothing .... I think that’s most likely what happened,” said Roya Koike.

She says she’s still numb after getting the call from the medical examiner this morning.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

“‘Yesterday they find your daughter in duffle bag. A dog walker find her,’” said Roya.

Roya says the medical examiner told her there was no blood or immediate indication of what caused Kelly's death – just that she was in a duffle bag and had no clothing below her waist.

“She was beautiful. ‘Was,’ I can’t believe it, ‘was,’” said Roya.

But inside her daughter’s beautiful exterior, Roya says Kelly was tormented by schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder and more.

Kelly resisted medication and treatment, Roya said, and for the past four years she’s lived on the streets of San Francisco. Mostly right outside the courthouse for convenience because she was often in trouble with the law.

“She was a good girl. She was messed up here, but she got killed,” said Roya.

Roya said she hopes to learn more when the medical examiner finishes a full autopsy.

For now she just wants to mourn her daughter’s death and urge for more mandatory mental health care for the unhoused who suffer from severe cases and multiple disorders like her daughter.

“But again if you don’t want to participate. You don’t think there’s something wrong with you, then you can’t hold them,” said Roya.