Man Who Hijacked Muni Bus Faces Several Felonies

The suspect who hijacked a Muni bus in San Francisco last week is being charged with several felonies.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the suspect, identified as Rickey Dancy, will be charged with carjacking, grand theft auto, battery and several other crimes.

The incident happened last Friday when a Muni bus sped through the Mission District with the display on the bus saying "call police."

The Muni driver was able to get out before Dancy drove off.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police said the stolen bus hit about ten cars before stopping at 19th and Guerrero streets.