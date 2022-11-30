San Francisco

Man Who Hijacked Muni Bus Faces Several Felonies

By NBC Bay Area staff

The suspect who hijacked a Muni bus in San Francisco last week is being charged with several felonies.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said the suspect, identified as Rickey Dancy, will be charged with carjacking, grand theft auto, battery and several other crimes.

The incident happened last Friday when a Muni bus sped through the Mission District with the display on the bus saying "call police."

The Muni driver was able to get out before Dancy drove off.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Police said the stolen bus hit about ten cars before stopping at 19th and Guerrero streets.

San Francisco Nov 25

Suspect Arrested After Hijacking Muni Bus in San Francisco: Police

San Francisco Nov 26

Muni Bus Hijacking: Video Captures Stolen Bus Sideswiping Cars in SF

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us