Suspect Arrested After Hijacking Muni Bus in San Francisco: Police

A suspect was taken into custody after they hijacked a Muni bus in San Francisco Friday night, police said.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Cortland and Mission streets in the Mission District.

According to San Francisco police, officers arrived on scene at the location of where the bus was stopped at 19th and Guerrero streets and then, they took the suspect into custody.

Police said the suspect assaulted the bus driver, drove the bus and struck multiple vehicles.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

An ambulance was called for another driver and the bus driver. Police said their injuries appeared to be "non-life-threatening."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.