San Francisco

Suspect Arrested After Hijacking Muni Bus in San Francisco: Police

By Stephanie Guzman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A suspect was taken into custody after they hijacked a Muni bus in San Francisco Friday night, police said.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Cortland and Mission streets in the Mission District.

According to San Francisco police, officers arrived on scene at the location of where the bus was stopped at 19th and Guerrero streets and then, they took the suspect into custody.

Police said the suspect assaulted the bus driver, drove the bus and struck multiple vehicles.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

An ambulance was called for another driver and the bus driver. Police said their injuries appeared to be "non-life-threatening."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Francisco Police Department at 415-575-4444.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Bay Bridge Nov 24

Multiple People Injured in Bay Bridge Accident

holiday shopping 6 hours ago

Police Warn Public of Thefts, Car Break-Ins During Holiday Shopping

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoMuni
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us