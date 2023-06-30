Hit-and-run suspect hospitalized after shooting himself while fleeing in San Francisco

A hit-and-run suspect is in the hospital Friday after shooting himself while fleeing in San Francisco, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a hit-and-run car accident in the area of 14th Avenue and Clement Street around 12 p.m. One person was hurt and was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police were able to locate the car involved in the accident in the area of 15th Avenue and Geary Street. The car was abandoned and witnesses said they spotted three people coming out of the car and fleeing on foot.

About 15 minutes later, officers responded to reports of a shooting near the area where the car involved in the hit-and-run was abandoned. When they arrived, they located a man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The man was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers at the scene determined the gunshot victim was one of the three suspects fleeing from the hit-and-run.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 415-575-4444.