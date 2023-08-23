IKEA opens 52,000-square-foot store in San Francisco

IKEA's new San Francisco store on Market Street opened Wednesday with Mayor London Breed doing the honors at a ribbon cutting.

The store at 945 Market St., near Fifth Street, is opening during a time when San Francisco has seen a number of businesses, including large retailers, shut down stores or struggle with safety and security.

The 52,000-square-foot store opened three available floors and later will expand to three more floors, including a co-working space with a food court.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Breed spoke during the ceremony.

"We know San Francisco has challenges, but we also know people want to be here," she said.

As for ongoing safety concerns downtown, IKEA says it will employ a team of security guards and loss prevention workers.