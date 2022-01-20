Karl the Fog Returns to Twitter After 2-Year Hiatus

A popular Twitter account is back. "Karl the Fog" returned to Twitter Thursday after being gone for two years.

The weather parody account, run by an anonymous user, first appeared on twitter in 2010.

In that time, Karl has tweeted over 10,000 times, and has more than 340,000 followers.

In announcing his return today, Karl the Fog tweeted that he put on a few metric tons over the last two years.

He added that he moved in with his parents in Point Reyes at the start of the pandemic, but nothing beats hanging six-feet away from you.