Karl the Fog

Karl the Fog Returns to Twitter After 2-Year Hiatus

The weather parody account, run by an anonymous user, first appeared on twitter in 2010

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A popular Twitter account is back. "Karl the Fog" returned to Twitter Thursday after being gone for two years.

The weather parody account, run by an anonymous user, first appeared on twitter in 2010.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

In that time, Karl has tweeted over 10,000 times, and has more than 340,000 followers.

In announcing his return today, Karl the Fog tweeted that he put on a few metric tons over the last two years.  

He added that he moved in with his parents in Point Reyes at the start of the pandemic, but nothing beats hanging six-feet away from you.

This article tagged under:

Karl the FogSan Franciscosan francisco fog
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Olympics Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us