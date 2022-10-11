san francisco chinatown

New Lanterns in San Francisco's Chinatown Celebrate Icons, History and Culture

By Gia Vang

NBC Universal, Inc.

On a block in San Francisco's Chinatown, you'll find history and culture in a new display called Lantern Stories.

The display on the 600 block of Grant Avenue features pictures of iconic people in the community, like Bruce Lee, pioneer chef Cecilia Chang and author Amy Tan.

There are 29 lanterns in all, each one telling a different story.

"First impression, I really hope that they see this magical piece," artist Yu-Wen Wu said. "I'm hoping that it really provokes questions, it provokes a curiosity to learn more about the Asian cultures and also to really think about what it means to be Asian in America today."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC Bay Area's Gia Vang has more in the video report above.

San Francisco Sep 8

San Francisco Community Hosts ‘Chinatown Night Out' Event Amid Recent Crime

AAPI Aug 20

‘Free Chol Soo Lee': Documenting Activism in the AAPI Community

This article tagged under:

san francisco chinatownSan Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us