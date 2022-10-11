New Lanterns in San Francisco's Chinatown Celebrate Icons, History and Culture

On a block in San Francisco's Chinatown, you'll find history and culture in a new display called Lantern Stories.

The display on the 600 block of Grant Avenue features pictures of iconic people in the community, like Bruce Lee, pioneer chef Cecilia Chang and author Amy Tan.

There are 29 lanterns in all, each one telling a different story.

"First impression, I really hope that they see this magical piece," artist Yu-Wen Wu said. "I'm hoping that it really provokes questions, it provokes a curiosity to learn more about the Asian cultures and also to really think about what it means to be Asian in America today."

NBC Bay Area's Gia Vang has more in the video report above.