Long Recovery Process Expected for Paul Pelosi After Attack

As the investigation continues into the brutal attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still recovering at San Francisco General.

The Speaker's Office is in charge of providing updates on her husband's condition, but no recent information has been released.

However, the speaker did visit her husband again Tuesday, as she's done every day since the break-in and attack at their San Francisco home Friday.

In the latest statement from the office, Ms. Pelosi expressed gratitude for all of the support and thanked the trauma team at SF General for her husband's steady progress, but also anticipates a long recovery ahead.

Sources told NBC News that Paul Pelosi talked to investigators from his hospital bed about the attack and was even able to remember and share his version of the events.

At this time, no further details are known about his release from SF General.