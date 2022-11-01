Paul Pelosi Attacked

Long Recovery Process Expected for Paul Pelosi After Attack

At this time, no further details are known about his release from SF General.

By Pete Suratos

As the investigation continues into the brutal attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still recovering at San Francisco General.

The Speaker's Office is in charge of providing updates on her husband's condition, but no recent information has been released.

However, the speaker did visit her husband again Tuesday, as she's done every day since the break-in and attack at their San Francisco home Friday.

In the latest statement from the office, Ms. Pelosi expressed gratitude for all of the support and thanked the trauma team at SF General for her husband's steady progress, but also anticipates a long recovery ahead.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sources told NBC News that Paul Pelosi talked to investigators from his hospital bed about the attack and was even able to remember and share his version of the events.

At this time, no further details are known about his release from SF General.

Paul Pelosi Attacked 2 hours ago

Man Accused of Attacking Paul Pelosi on a ‘Suicide Mission': Court Filing

Paul Pelosi Attacked 7 hours ago

Suspect in Paul Pelosi Attack Held Without Bail

Paul Pelosi Attacked 4 hours ago

Watch: Public Defender Speaks Following Paul Pelosi Attack Suspect's Court Hearing

This article tagged under:

Paul Pelosi AttackedSan Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us