San Francisco

Man caught on video vandalizing San Francisco mosque

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police are searching for a man captured on surveillance video vandalizing a San Francisco mosque last week, and Muslim community members say it is not an isolated incident involving the same suspect.

The video footage from 11 a.m. April 4, shared by a community member, shows a man using a skateboard to smash windows at the Masjid Tawheed mosque on Sutter and Polk streets, officials said.

Mosque members told NBC Bay Area the man has since returned to the mosque, harassing members and making verbal threats.

Ginger Conejero Saab has the full report in the video above.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us