Palestinians in Gaza a central focus of May Day rally and march in San Francisco

May Day protests in San Francisco brought out hundreds for a rally in the Mission District and a march to city hall.

The annual event is usually dominated by labor and immigration groups, but this year much of the focus was on Palestinians in Gaza.

"We just want to show that the working class shows out for each other, that we have each other's back, and that we show out for the working class all over the world, especially in Palestine," protest organizer Benny Zank said.

Demonstrators spoke out against the U.S. government's support of Israel in the ongoing battle with Hamas in Gaza.

"We send an even clearer message that we will not rest until every last piece of this war machine is dismantled," said Reem Assil with the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

During the march to city hall, a sizable deployment of San Francisco police and California Highway Patrol officers blocked access to a freeway on-ramp. No one participating in the march tried to enter.