San Francisco

Palestinians in Gaza a central focus of May Day rally and march in San Francisco

By Sergio Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

May Day protests in San Francisco brought out hundreds for a rally in the Mission District and a march to city hall.

The annual event is usually dominated by labor and immigration groups, but this year much of the focus was on Palestinians in Gaza.

"We just want to show that the working class shows out for each other, that we have each other's back, and that we show out for the working class all over the world, especially in Palestine," protest organizer Benny Zank said.

Demonstrators spoke out against the U.S. government's support of Israel in the ongoing battle with Hamas in Gaza.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"We send an even clearer message that we will not rest until every last piece of this war machine is dismantled," said Reem Assil with the Arab Resource and Organizing Center.

During the march to city hall, a sizable deployment of San Francisco police and California Highway Patrol officers blocked access to a freeway on-ramp. No one participating in the march tried to enter.

Israel-Hamas War 15 hours ago

Violence, chaos erupts on campuses as protesters and counter-protesters clash over the war in Gaza

Israel-Hamas War 21 hours ago

A look at the protests of the war in Gaza that have emerged at US colleges

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us