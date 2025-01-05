San Francisco Mayor-Elect Daniel Lurie partakes in city cleanup before taking office

San Francisco's Mayor-Elect, Daniel Lurie, is participating in a weekend of service just a few days before his inauguration.

Lurie has his eyes on service this weekend as he prepares to lead the city by the bay.

"It's going to be accountability change and service, and everyone needs to do their part to reclaim the mantle of being the greatest city in the world," he said.

Lurie participated in some neighborhood cleanups in different parts of the city, which were hosted in part by the Civic Joy Fund. He helped co-found the organization with Manny Yekuiel.

The group organized trash pick-ups on the weekend, where people volunteered to help clean up.

"I think it's a really beautiful way to start an administration. It's very much what I'm all about, which is San Franciscans are going to solve San Francisco's problems, and I'm all about volunteerism and civic action," Yekutiel said.



Lurie spoke with people and reporters in the Ingleside neighborhood and said his priorities remain unchanged.

"Public safety clean streets making sure we get people off the street and into mental health and drug treatment beds, get people the health that they need and they deserve, but we can't let people suffer on the street and then making sure we streamline the bureaucracy," he said.