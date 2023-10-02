San Francisco

Bail denied for man accused of killing San Francisco tech executive

Nima Momeni's defense attorneys have made repeated requests, but after the judge's decision, he will remain in custody

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The man accused of killing a San Francisco tech executive was denied bail Monday.

Nima Momeni's defense attorneys have made repeated requests, but after the judge's decision, he will remain in custody.

He's charged with killing tech executive Bob Lee, who was stabbed to death in April. 

The judge was expected to set a trial date, but now that has been rescheduled until Oct. 25.

This article tagged under:

San FranciscoBob Lee
