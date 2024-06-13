San Francisco community organizers gather to honor pedestrian death

Community organizers are setting up a memorial a few days after a man was struck and killed by a hit-and-run accident in San Francisco.

San Francisco Bay Area Families for Safe Streets and Walk San Francisco, both organizations that petition for safe walkways, began displaying yellow hearts for the man that was killed Monday.

“We have to keep reminding our city’s leaders that these are pedestrians and families that are being devastated by simply trying to cross the street,” said Jodie Medeiros, the executive director of Walk San Francisco.

The man was struck by the car on Mission and Cortland Avenue and marks the tenth pedestrian fatality so far this year in the city.

Last year, 17 pedestrians died due to traffic related incidents.