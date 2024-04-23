San Francisco

Outside Lands announces lineup for annual 3-day festival in August

By Bay City News

Tyler the Creator, The Killers and Sturgill Simpson are among the headliners for this year's Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco, festival organizers announced Tuesday.

The singer Post Malone will perform a special country set during the three-day festival taking place Aug. 9-11 in Golden Gate Park.

The Postal Service, Grace Jones, Kaytranada, and Jungle are among the other top acts scheduled to play at Outside Lands.

Three-day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Wednesday for the festival.

The full lineup and more information on how to buy the tickets can be found at sfoutsidelands.com.

