Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in San Francisco

A man died after being struck by a vehicle in San Francisco's Cole Valley/Parnassus Heights neighborhood Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded at 8:44 a.m. to the intersection of Stanyan Street and Parnassus Avenue and found the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not immediately available.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and investigators do not suspect impairment to be a factor in the collision. No other details were released by police about the case.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with SFPD at the start of the message.